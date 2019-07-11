It’s summer in Southwest Florida again, and that means it’s dang hot. When planning your fishing adventure this time of year, there are certain things you should consider, so I’m gonna go over some things that might help you enjoy your time on the water a little more.
I like to get started very early in the morning when the temperature is at its coolest. Not only is the air cooler but the water is cooler as well. The fish you’re seeking are more likely to feed during this time. As the water warms throughout the morning, the fish become less active. The big reason: Warm water holds less oxygen. So set that alarm a few hours earlier — you might be surprised at the results .
The next item in the the list is sunscreen. Whatever brand you like is fine, but I suggest SPF 50 at least. And don’t forget to reapply, because as you sweat it comes off (even if the label says it won’t). The product that works for me is Aveeno Baby. It’s zinc oxide and has no harmful chemicals or perfumes in it. I have also found it doesn’t harm my bait.
Be very careful if you’re using the spray type. Make sure your livewell is closed; that stuff can kill your bait quick. Also, I would suggest using sun gloves for your hands if you’re gonna be handling live bait. If you get the spray on the deck, it’s very slippery. I always have the lotion type available on my boat because I don’t like people to use the spray — it’s just too messy.
What you wear can make a huge difference. I would suggest lightweight SPF 50 sun protection clothes. The more of your body that is covered, the better. There are many varieties out there. I would also recommend a Buff. I use sunblock on my face, but I do like to wear a Buff around my neck and wet it occasionally. That will cool your whole body.
Don’t forget your sunglasses. I’m very aware good sunglasses aren’t cheap, but your eyes are worth it. Make sure the glasses you choose are polarized; the glare off the water is very harmful to your eyes. I wear Costa sunglasses, which were suggested to me by my eye doctor. I can’t stress enough the importance of good sunglasses that are truly protecting your eyes.
Lens color makes a difference. Brown or amber lenses are ideal for our inshore waters, which have a brownish cast. For clear water like we have in the Gulf, a gray or slightly green lens is better. I’m not talking about the color you see from the front — that’s often just a reflective coating. I’m talking about the color you see when you look through the lenses.
A hat is also a good idea. Choose whatever style you like, but remember the bigger the brim or bill, the more protection you get. A hat is portable shade, but it’s also good to have a more permanent cover over at least part of your boat. If you don’t have one, a beach umbrella works wonders.
This one is the most important: Drink lots and lots of water (not soda and beer; caffeine and alcohol will both make you lose water). I prefer to drink water with electrolytes added. It helps keep your strength and energy on these hot Florida days. Another good trick is a bottle of Pedialyte in the morning and one when you get done in the afternoon.
A final word of advice: Watch for the storms. When you see ‘em, just head in to shelter. Lightning is a real threat here, and no fish is worth your life.
I hope some of these tips help keep you safe on your summer angling adventures. Remember, get your kids hooked on fishing and they won’t be able to afford drugs.
Capt. Steve “Pegleg” Phillips owns and operates Southern Charm Charters, with his wife Heather as occasional first mate. If you’re wondering why his friends call him Pegleg, stop in at Fishin’ Frank’s and meet him. For charter info, contact him at 678-787-4750 or through his Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2vesgVn.
