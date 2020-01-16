license faded

Photo by Capt. Ralph Allen

 Photo by Capt. Ralph Allen

To Our Hunting and Fishing Friends:

If you bought a license from the Punta Gorda tag office last fall you might want to pull it out and take a look at it. Capt. Ralph Allen of the King Fisher Fleet reports he bought two fishing licenses in October which after only three months faded out so much that they were not readable, even though they were stored in a dry location out of the sun. Perhaps a bad batch of ink? The good news is that the tag office will issue you a replacement license. The bad news is that they charge $2 for this service.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments