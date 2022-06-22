You’ve met Karen, haven’t you? For the two or three of you who haven’t, she’s entitled, self-centered, demanding and throws temper tantrums when she can’t have things her way. She is especially angered when other people won’t do what she wants them to.
It’s by no means an exclusively female phenomenon, by the way. Kyle, who displays all the same personality traits, is just as prevalent. Sometimes Kyle gets an undeserved pass, because it’s more socially acceptable for men to order other people around.
Karens and Kyles show up everywhere these days, and there are lots of them on the water. In fact, an outsize proportion of them seem to live on waterfront property. Those of you who fish in the canals might have run across a few.
They’re the ones who yell at you for casting to their docks and trying to catch “their” fish. They’re the ones who will grab a hose and spray it in the water in an effort to spook all the fish away (and maybe spritzing you as well, because they don’t know or care that angler harassment is illegal). They’re the ones who put ropes between their pilings just to keep you from being able to cast underneath.
All of this is perfectly justified, in their minds. After all, they’re the ones who spent a big pile of money on that waterfront view. And there you are, spoiling it with your stupid boat. Who do you think you are?
It’s a little like moving into a house right under a major airport approach and then complaining about the noisy planes. It’s one thing if you were there before the airport. Then you certainly have something to complain about. But I don’t know a single waterfront homeowner who bought their house before the water was there.
I recently read an article in some newspaper about a couple who live on Lemon Bay. They are among the few who actually have deeded underwater property. They were outraged at two sailboat owners who had chosen to anchor in the water behind their home. Here’s what they had to say:
“It’s up to the people in charge like FWC or WCIND (West Coast Inland Navigation District) to fix this. They need to find the owners, inspect the boats and deem them derelict if they are and if they aren’t have them move along. It’s our property and we shouldn’t have these boats on them — especially for months at a time.”
Well, OK. I can understand these concerns. Most of us who spend time on the water are aware of the derelict boat issue, which is a real problem. And I agree that you should have the right to boot anyone from your own property.
Except, two things: First, the FWC had already checked and found that the boats are not derelict. And second, the boats aren’t actually on their property. One is 30 feet outside the property line; the other is 120 feet outside it.
So, we’ve got people who are trying to control the perfectly legal behavior of others — they need to “move along” — because they find it inconvenient to themselves. They’ve already brought in the authorities, and not getting the “right” answer, they’re still complaining. Sounds like a Karen and Kyle situation to me.
Listen up: Your property rights end where your property ends. You don’t get to dictate what I do. Public water is public, as in, you don’t “own” it any more than I do. If I park my boat somewhere it can legally be and you don’t like it, we can discuss the situation. Same as where I choose to fish.
Maybe I’ll agree with you. Maybe I won’t. The attitude you bring to the conversation is going to have a lot to do with the attitude you get back. You’ll be the one speaking first, and your respect gets mine (although it doesn’t guarantee my agreement).
But if you come at me screeching like a spider monkey, demanding I do this or that just because you say so — well, I just might decide this is my new favorite spot. And if Karen and Kyle don’t like it, that’s just too bad.
Next week: Respect goes both ways.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
