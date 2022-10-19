A damaged sailboat sits in front of the Punta Gorda Boat Club, which sustained damage to a portion of its roof during Hurricane Ian. Punta Gorda Boat Club members have been busy removing debris from the interior. The sailboat does not belong to the club, said member Sherry Lindee.
PUNTA GORDA — The 60-year-old Punta Gorda Boat Club building will reopen Nov. 1, according to Vice Commodore Ron Molway.
Club member Sherry Lindee said part of the rear roof leaked, but the club didn’t lose anything aside from ceiling tiles and insulation.
She said the walls “are solid” and that volunteers — members of PGBC — “cleaned up the building.”
Water did penetrate the building from the roof leak, but volunteers quickly “swished” the water away, she said.
Also, no windows were broken, she added.
The club is scheduled to hold a committee meeting Oct. 28 to assess the situation further.
The building is owned by the PGBC, but it leases land from the city of Punta Gorda.
Lindee said the building “has good insurance” which is paid for by the club, and that “it will take care of the roof.”
The building has survived a number of hurricanes. It was built in 1962 when the first meeting took place on its present site.
Prior to that, the club which was founded in 1951, had no meeting place when it began to hold regattas along the Peace River.
Storms and time took its toll on the building, and during the pandemic when gatherings weren’t being held, members volunteered their labor and did an extreme makeover to the building, both inside and out, Molway told The Daily Sun in an earlier interview.
The club has nearly 300 members and is involved in a number of volunteer endeavors. It also allows other groups and organizations to use the facility.
