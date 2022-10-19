Punta Gorda Boat Club

A damaged sailboat sits in front of the Punta Gorda Boat Club, which sustained damage to a portion of its roof during Hurricane Ian. Punta Gorda Boat Club members have been busy removing debris from the interior. The sailboat does not belong to the club, said member Sherry Lindee.

 Sun photo by Steve Lineberry

PUNTA GORDA — The 60-year-old Punta Gorda Boat Club building will reopen Nov. 1, according to Vice Commodore Ron Molway.

Club member Sherry Lindee said part of the rear roof leaked, but the club didn’t lose anything aside from ceiling tiles and insulation.


