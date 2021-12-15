Our lives are full of surprises. A few weeks back, I had plans to hook up with a dear friend to compare notes on Florida’s water challenges. We had reservations to fish Blackhawk, a private stream in Georgia, for huge freshwater trout. We are both experienced guides but appreciate local knowledge. Because we both love fishing, much of our time was dedicated to conservation of our waters and fisheries.
Plans change: Michael crashed and perished just before our planned adventures. Now I’m reminiscing with another old friend in Savannah. Memories are to be cherished, and I’m blessed to be able to create new ones. I hold tight to the past adventures but I’m glad to still be here.
Still, I’m not sure if what I’m doing is what I ought to be doing. It’s past time for me to explore future options. Fishing and guiding have changed and become too controlled for me. I’m very thankful to have enjoyed the opportunities life has offered me, but I’m considering different paths.
While I hope my home port stays here, I’m not happy with our explosive development and population growth. I do appreciate that our local leaders are sincerely looking for a balance between rapid growth and preserving our ability to enjoy old Florida lifestyles. We still use “Pure Florida” as an advertising tagline, yet our estuaries are on the list of impaired waters.
The sheer number of developments emerging in and around Charlotte County scares me and should concern everyone. We allow the leveling of natural surroundings then replace them with pavement or water-sucking landscaping. I don’t believe it’s sustainable over the long term, especially when plans for future infrastructure are underfunded.
I’m just trying to consider ways to fund projects necessary to preserve our quality of life. Woods and waters are reasons many of us came here. If we don’t reduce our impacts on our resources, we lose our reason to live here.
What about raising our impact fees? Yes, increases add cost to new construction. But why should our sales tax money be used for infrastructure that we need because we’re adding more to our population? I believe the new construction should pay its own way! Charlotte County charges significantly less than other surrounding counties, which seem to have plenty of growth despite higher fees.
Right now, we can’t build fast enough to meet demands. Would a $10,000 increase on a home costing more than $350,000 stop someone from building here? It doesn’t seem to be stopping new construction in North Port or Cape Coral. Besides, don’t we want sustainable growth? Isn’t quality better than quantity?
As Charlotte County continues its already planned development of about 100,000 new homes, how do we cope with the challenges of doubling our population? Try to drive around now. Remember that our temporary population will double again for March and April. Imagine the problems of our already-crowded roads!
Like I mentioned, we already have impaired waters. We could use impact fee dollars to improve our wastewater treatment to compensate for additional growth. We could use it to pay some or all of the cost of conversions from septic to sewers. Or how about improving sewer treatment standards to remove more water-killing nutrients? We have many areas that could use funds to improve streets, sidewalks and other infrastructures.
New construction changes our environment. It removes natural habitats and creates additional burdens on our natural resources. I’m not asking to stop new growth because I know it has positives as well. I just think development should pay for the additional burdens it places on our county’s current residents and taxpayers.
Charlotte Harbor used to be the best-kept secret in Florida. No longer. Our tourism development team has accomplished their goal — we have been discovered and are clearly on everyone’s radar. Just drive around on the roads or our waterways; congestion abounds. For some this is good. Area businesses do benefit from more customers, and we do require money to keep our economy going. I still miss the good old days but I’m attempting to acclimate.
Charlotte County is thinking about water, and our county commissioners are learning about our estuary water quality problems. They created and filled a position to assess and offer recommendations to monitor and develop solutions. This is critical for our communities to flourish, especially with so much new growth. I sincerely hope they can reverse the downward spiral and bring our waters back from impairment.
The natural environment is resilient and hopefully can recover if we let it. Commissioners and other leaders can help, if they accurately understand their role. Currently they tend to be reactive, not proactive. That’s not going to work. They’ve got to get out ahead of the issues and anticipate the problems better.
We all need to take a hard look at the paths we’re treading, both as individuals and as a society. Let’s search for sustainable balance and mitigate new growth to protect our Pure Florida heritage. Otherwise, they’re just words — and we all know that words by themselves don’t mean much.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
