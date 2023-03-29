We recently went to check the purple martin gourds and the condos at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve (LCWP). This is an 80-acre preserve that once was a golf course. The Lemon Bay Conservancy purchased the property in 2010 and began creating a most wonderful preserve.
Sadly, Hurricane Ian did quite a bit of damage to the preserve. Many volunteers spent countless hours since cleaning up this wonderful site.
It’s that time of the year for purple martins to be searching for a place to nest. Usually they will return to the same site year after year. In 2022, we had three nests — two in the condo and one in a gourd on the rack.
A snake got over the condo baffle last year, and only one baby survived. We know this because when we went to check, the huge corn snake was still coiled up in a condo. Don ejected him and he raced off. The openings were then plugged up with mesh. However, the five babies in the gourd all fledged.
This year, we see that starlings are also eyeing the gourds and condos for nesting. They are an invasive species and are detrimental to many native birds as they compete for nesting sites. They are not wanted and, yes, they will be evicted.
As yet, no nests have been built by the purple martins. We will check again next week as we believe these two new martin couples are serious lookers, not just tire-kickers.
The purple martin is a passerine or a perching bird in the swallow family. They’re large for swallows at about 7.5 inches in length. The males are beautiful shiny black birds with an iridescent purple sheen. The females are duller in color.
They are migratory and go to South America in the winter. I miss them when they are gone, and it’s always a happy occasion for me to see the first returning martins in the spring. Oft times we hear their interesting chatter before they are even sighted.
You may see these birds flying and doing some lovely aeronautical flights in the sky. Watch close and you may see them hawking for insects. They are insectivores and frequently snag winged insects in the air.
However, they will also search for insects on the ground, and research has shown they will consume fire ants. This form of diet is wonderful for Floridians. Both winged insects and fire ants are plentiful at LCWP.
Human support for the martins began many years back. Several Native American tribes supplied gourds for them. Now we use plastic gourds, which have caps that allow humans to clean out the gourd after nesting season. There is a small entrance hole, large enough for the martin to enter. Invasive starlings can also enter.
Once a pair picks a nesting site, the female will lay 4 to 6 white eggs. The incubation period is a little over two weeks. If they survive, the young ones will fledge at about 30 days old.
At our first home here in Florida, we had a martin condo in the backyard. It was such a struggle to keep invaders from entering the condos. Crows and grackles would lie in wait for a baby’s head to peep out and snag it to feed their young. Owls came at night and could rip off a door. I have been seen out in my backyard with a broom chasing a great horned owl at dawn. House sparrows are like little hawks and will use their beaks to kill the adults and babies to take over a nest. Starlings will do the same.
It’s no wonder their population crashed some years back. Purple martins are not confrontational. Fortunately, there are many organizations and individuals that have erected gourd racks and condos to help the survival of the purple martins.
Research has discovered that these groups of purple martin helpers are mostly senior citizens. It seems the younger generation has no interest in saving this species. This information is most distressing, but it illustrates why it’s so important to get your kids and grandkids outside and cultivate their appreciation of nature.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature (with a focus on birds, of course). For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, email her at Amberina@aol.com.
