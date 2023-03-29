Martin houses

Purple martins nesting in plastic gourds, provided just for this purpose.

 Shutterstock photo

We recently went to check the purple martin gourds and the condos at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve (LCWP). This is an 80-acre preserve that once was a golf course. The Lemon Bay Conservancy purchased the property in 2010 and began creating a most wonderful preserve.

Sadly, Hurricane Ian did quite a bit of damage to the preserve. Many volunteers spent countless hours since cleaning up this wonderful site.


Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature (with a focus on birds, of course). For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, email her at Amberina@aol.com.

