We returned for the second time in a week to check on the purple martin condos and gourd rack at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve. The day was a bit overcast with a nice breeze — a perfect spring day in Florida.
As we entered the parking lot, we were greeted by a small flock of white ibis working like little sewing machines: Up and down, probing into the grass for grubs and beetles. The resident mockingbird always seems to be there to greet the Wildflower visitors.
I noticed the wildflower garden was flowering nicely and the sulphurs, whites, white peacocks and gulf fritillaries were enjoying the nectar. An occasional zebra longwing flitted by. The butterflies aren’t the main attraction for me, but I still enjoy seeing them.
We unloaded the ladder and gear and began to lower the gourd rack. I was hoping to find babies and even more eggs than we did last time. Several little martin heads poked out, and as the rack came down the birds flew out. I had marked all the gourds the first time we inspected them. Each time we return, more notes are written on each gourd.
We first opened the gourd, which had three eggs when we were here last. We were thrilled to see three tiny newly hatched chicks. They were featherless and small as half of a thumb.
We quickly went through all the gourds so we did not interrupt the females from doing their motherly duties. There were more nests, but no more eggs. We quickly finished and raised the rack to allow the martins to return.
Don dragged the ladder and all of the equipment to the martin condos. As he began the process to lower the condos, our friends, Tom and Gayle Duch surprised us with a visit. I told them I had spotted several swallow-tailed kites and heard several bobwhites calling. As we spoke, the kites came by for another flyover. Tom and Gayle were checking out the preserve for any new visitors.
By now, the condo unit was down. We checked each compartment and found another nest with four eggs. This was in addition to the nest that was there with four eggs from last time. We marked the new findings on the condo and raised the rack so the martins could return.
While we were there, we also sighted two green herons flying out of the bramble and across the pond. A great blue heron and great egret were foraging along the bank of the creek. The water level was extremely low. The usual huge alligator was nestled right in the middle of the pond. A boat-tailed grackle was high up in a nearby tree observing our work. As we left, a red-shouldered hawk flew over.
We decided to check out Amberjack Environmental Park’s short trail to Lemon Lake. We drove down and spent a little while poking around. We were happy to sight a northern parula, palm warblers, black-and-white warblers and several American redstarts. Lemon Lake is totally dried up and is a field of cracked dried mud. We surely do need some rain.
We’ll be heading back next week to check on the new baby martins and hopefully find some new hatchlings.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
