Kingfish are fun to catch, but I’ve never been the biggest fan of eating them, Recently a friend of mine who is a captain gave me a fresh bag of center loins from a king he’d just caught that afternoon about 6 miles out of Boca Grande Pass.
I thanked him and took them back to the house, then almost forgot about them until it was time for dinner. I was about to make a pasta dish and when I remembered I had fresh kingfish in the fridge.
I didn’t want to do a complicated recipe, but I did want to jazz it up a bit. I noticed there was some prosciutto in the refrigerator, so I decided to wrap the kingfish loins in that and season them with just a little salt and pepper.
I used a grill pan and got the thing super-hot so it would sear grill marks on both sides, then I finished it in the oven. It took about 6 minutes in the oven to get the fish cooked in the center.
The texture reminded me of swordfish, but the flavor was a bit stronger. However, it was much milder than I had expected from previous experiences eating kings. The prosciutto added a bit of fat and more flavor. The key to a great-tasting kingfish dinner is freshness. I enjoyed this meal because the fish was cooked within just a few hours of being caught.
It seems that the kingfish have been out in that area for the past couple of weeks and are still around. If you want to catch your own, I’d suggest using a planer and a large silver spoon. Troll offshore and you just might get lucky and catch a kingfish. Just make sure it’s at least 24 inches at the fork of the tail. You can keep up to three fish per harvester in the Gulf.
If you do hook up with a kingfish, try to get it to the boat as fast as possible. According to the local captains out here in Boca Grande, the sharks are thick and will take your fish any chance they get.
I did have some kingfish leftover that I didn’t cook that night so I wrapped it in paper towels and put it in a freezer bag and froze it so I could put it in my smoker some other time and make a fish dip out of it.
Now, I wouldn’t do that to Spanish mackerel because it doesn’t freeze well. But kingfish has a different texture and is OK to freeze for smoking at a later date.
However, I still wouldn’t thaw out kingfish and cook it the same way I did when fresh. In the freezing and thawing process, the fish oils will have perfumed the meat and it will be very strong in flavor.
But, hey — if you like fish with a stronger oily taste, then you might like grilling it when it’s thawed. I don’t recommend it.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
