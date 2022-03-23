By Capt. Rex Gudgel
If you are a part-time beach dweller enjoying Southwest Florida for a few months a year or a recent transplant from the vast frozen northlands, you need not be afraid of the ocean or the creatures that dwell within. I am particularly speaking to those of you who like to fly fish, but also those of you who have always wanted to try fly fishing.
Our Charlotte Harbor area is a paradise for the fly fisherman (or woman). With a few considerations, you can step in, paddle through, pole across, or motor over the great water we have here and enjoy the fly fishing opportunities.
First up, consider the rod. If you have your own gear and want to use it, that’s great. What do you have? A 5-weight (or smaller) designed for casting to and catching trout in a small river or stream, or possibly bluegill and small bass in a pond or lake? Leave that one at home.
Although it’s a blast landing fish on light gear (and we all like to do it), that 5 is just a little light to cast most of the flies we will use, or to cast in the wind you may possible face here on the coast.
For most of what you would fish for here (redfish, snook, baby tarpon, speckled seatrout, pompano, jacks, ladyfish) 6- through 8-weight rods are the norm. A 6-weight is a great rod to use down here and most trout, bass and bream fisherman probably have one. Many of the flies you will use aren’t that much bigger or different than the fresh water streamers you use up north, so they’re castable on the 6.
But just in case you happen to hook a big snook that will drag you and your boat into the mangroves, or a redfish that will bulldog you down in the grass and mud, or a 20-pound baby tarpon that hits like a Louisville Slugger and then soars in the blue summer sky, you may want to think about stepping up.
The all-around rod weight for the area would be an 8-weight. An 8 is strong enough to cast any fly we will use, fight these targeted fish and deal with the wind that is almost guaranteed to blow. If you want to try the silver kings, the giant tarpon that go from 100 to over 200 pounds, 11- and 12-weights will be required to get the job done.
Next is the reel. Make sure, of course, that it matches the rod weight by holding enough of the proper line and backing to fight and land larger, stronger fish and is anodized for protection against salt water’s corrosive properties. Don’t bring your Orvis CFO or your dad’s old Pflueger Medalist and expect it to ever work again. Just sayin’!
Let’s look at your line. If you are going to be with us during our winter months, such as they are, you would be able to use your freshwater fly line. The outdoor temps and the water temps aren’t up to the point of turning your fly line into linguine yet.
I won’t go into all the differences between saltwater and freshwater lines, line-core materials, coating materials, densities, tapers, etc. You’re only dipping a toe in right now, so just bring a line to match your rod. If you do happen to come and fish in our tropical summer, you will need a tropical line, plain and simple.
Don’t forget about casting. Practice with these larger rods before your trip. All the mechanics and essentials for creating a loop are exactly the same with the smallest rod and the largest rod. But it sure won’t feel like it if you are used to that 5-weight on the trout stream. Getting accustomed to casting something bigger means you’ll have an advantage when you set out on our waters for the first time.
Now, on to your tactics. A fish is a fish. Brilliant deduction, I know — but think about it. All fish have the same basic needs. They need to feel safe, they need to eat and they need to work as little as possible. It’s how they survive.
So, you’re going to fish the same types of areas that you do at home. Look for structure in the water. Mangroves, grasses, depth changes (edges), currents and current lines all hold fish. Cast a baitfish, shrimp or crab pattern along these areas and see what happens. Remember, our water doesn’t run one direction all the time like your creeks, streams and rivers do, so check out a tide chart.
One more consideration: All of this can be done successfully as a DIY trip if you want to give it a go. Or you come and fish with a guide and you don’t have to worry about what gear to bring, which fly to use, where to throw it or who will take that picture when it’s time! Good luck and enjoy the water.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
