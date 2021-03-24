By Robert Lugiewicz
When is the right time to fish? A lot of people seem to think high tide is the answer. Sometimes, they’re even right. But for my money, the best time and tide to fish is whenever you can get out there. Yes, I do pay attention to the tide when I’m on the water, but I don’t let a particular tide keep me from catching fish — and neither should you.
Here in Southwest Florida, we have what are referred to as mixed tides. In layman’s terms, what that means is that you can’t expect to know what the tide is going to do without consulting a tide chart. On most days, we have two high tides and two low tides. There are also days with one high and one low, or two highs and one low, or one high and two lows. The difference between high and low tide can be nearly 3 feet or just a fraction of an inch.
Tide charts are not hard to read, but if you don’t know how to interpret one, it might as well be written in hieroglyphics. If you’re not familiar with tide charts, the easiest way to understand one is to start with a graphic chart. WaterLine’s weekly tide charts are produced in this format.
Look at the undulating lines. As the line goes up, that indicates a rising tide. As it goes down, that indicates a falling tide. You’ll notice that sometimes it rises higher or falls lower. When the difference is more extreme over a short period of time, that means the current is flowing more strongly. That often means the fish will be feeding, because the moving water will carry food past them and they can ambush it.
Once you understand that, you can use a text tide chart (also printed in WaterLine) to sort of create the graph in your head. You’ll see there are times and tide heights on the graphic chart. Those correspond to the text chart at the bottom of the page. If you’re still having trouble making sense of the chart, stop by the shop after we reopen and I’ll be more than happy to help you figure it out.
If you know how to read a tide chart, you can use that information to inform where and how you fish. For the most part, fish feed better when the water is moving. However, it’s up to you to apply that information to your chosen location.
I think shore-based anglers are a lot better at figuring out how tides affect fishing than boaters. After all, if you’re stuck in one spot, you need to learn how to make it work for you — you can’t fire up the engine and run to the next spot.
For example, if you’re fishing from the Laishley Park Pier, it’s helpful to know that an incoming tide will carry your bait to the rubble that’s left from the old bridge, where the trout will eat it. If you fish that spot on an outgoing tide, you’re fishing over featureless bottom. Yes, there are still some fish caught, but the bite isn’t nearly as consistent.
To maximize your fishing success, use the tide to your advantage. Sometimes that means allowing moving water to carry your bait to where a waiting fish can grab it. Sometimes that means working an artificial lure so that it looks like it’s moving with the tide. A bait that swims against the current looks less natural than one that goes with the water flow. Fish don’t expect to see bait moving upcurrent, and they’ll often instinctively realize something is wrong about that.
When the tide is at its highest or lowest points, the current stops flowing for a while, then switches around and flows the other way. The time between, when the water is nearly still, is called slack tide. Fish often stop feeding at slack tide, simply because the water flow isn’t carrying food past their faces anymore. If you have a choice of when to have a line in the water, pick a time when the water is moving. Chances are you’ll find the fish more willing to eat then.
There’s one thing a tide chart can’t account for: Weather. Tide charts are created using calculations of the Earth’s distance from the moon and sun — calculations that can be done years in advance. However, there’s no way for the tide chart creator to know if the wind will be blowing out of the northeast at 15 knots on a particular day. Wind can make a very significant difference to a tide prediction. In our area, winds out of the north and east make tides lower, while winds from the south and west make tides higher. In fall and winter, north winds are usually predominant, which is one reason we tend to have such low tides in the cooler months. The stronger the wind, the greater the effect. Be sure to take this into account if water depth matters to you.
If you’re still trying to figure out our local tides, I sympathize with you. It’s not a simple task. That’s why you should always have a tide chart with you out on the water. It’s an essential tool for any Southwest Florida boater or angler.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.