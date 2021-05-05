When people think of Florida, they think of three things: Disney World, Miami, and the beach. Like most abstract images, the picture they have of our beaches isn’t very accurate. They imagine white sand (yes, mostly), palm trees (well, sometimes), and maybe a starfish washed up on the sand (hardly ever).
I’ll bet hardly any of them imagine sea turtle nests. But from now until the end of October, these ancient reptiles will practically own our beaches — at least after dark.
Sea turtles have come a long way since the bad old days before effective protections. In 2020, there were 8,272 loggerhead nests documented on the 48.6 miles of beach in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Compare that to 1990, when there were 3,085 loggerhead nests counted across the entire Southwest Florida quadrant, from Pinellas to Monroe counties — a stretch that covers more than 230 miles.
Loggerheads are by far our most prevalent sea turtles, but there are two other species that nest in the area. Green sea turtles accounted for 303 nests last year on Charlotte and Sarasota beaches. There were no leatherback nests found here, but there were seven in Lee County (the only location where their nests were found on the entire west coast).
Kemp’s ridleys, our smallest sea turtle species, nest in the western Gulf, with 95 percent on the nests in Tamaulipas, Mexico. The main reason these turtles are so infrequently seen is that Mexican officials have not been able to get the same level of public cooperation for their conservation that we see here.
Nesting is a vulnerable time for a mother sea turtle. It’s the only time she ever leaves the water. She must haul her bulk (an average of 250 pounds) out of the surf and across the sand past the high tide line, then dig a hole using her flippers. She then deposits up to 120 eggs, covers the nest, and crawls back to the water. She may repeat this feat a half-dozen times in a nesting season.
It’s a wearying task, and predators know it. There’s a reason why the peak abundance of tiger sharks is when female turtles are laying — a tired turtle is easy prey, and a turtle full of eggs is much more nutritious.
That’s if everything goes OK. Sometimes, females crawling up the beach encounter things like holes or sand castles built by fun-loving kids, or chairs left behind by sunset watchers. These can be more than just obstacles — they can be deadly.
Or, she may become confused by beachfront lights and wander too far inland. Turtles find the water by the reflection of light off its surface. Adults are not as prone to mistaking artificial light sources for the glimmering sea, but babies do so frequently. Before restrictions were put in place, many thousands of them died every year because they simply went the wrong way.
Between these artificial hazards and the natural ones (egg-raiding raccoons and coyotes, tropical storms, and of course the many hungry mouths that are ready to grab hatchlings on their way to the surf), any single egg has only a tiny chance of someday becoming a full-grown sea turtle.
Even when they do, the danger isn’t over. Adults face challenges from commercial fishing (they get caught on longlines and in shrimp trawls that have had the turtle excluder devices illegally blocked) and are injured in boat collisions. No matter how many nests we have, these animals will always need our protection.
To see the Charlotte County ordinance regarding turtle nesting season, go to http://bit.ly/33gmPkw.
