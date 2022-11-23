Fishing was never an easy business, but it’s my life. Between oil spills, hurricanes, economic fluctuations, pandemics and ever more restrictive regulations, trying to make it in the fishing business has been an uphill slog for way too long. Any break would be nice.
Unfortunately, it looks like we are going to be dealing with some red tide instead. It's around, and no one knows how long it will stay or how strong it will be.
Challenges make us stronger if they don’t terminate us — at least, that’s what they tell us. My desire is still strong, but my body is worn out from the struggles. I'm blessed to still have a home I can live in and a boat to work with. Not every captain is so lucky. How can folks in my line of work keep our heads up?
The optimist in me notes that we have the fewest other anglers we can ever expect to have fishing on the waters now. We do have plenty of fish, too — it’s just harder to locate them. On the bright side, you might get to fish your discoveries more than once without company. Also, when you find fish it’s likely a bunch. With less pressure, they will be more cooperative and happy fish.
See? There are positives, once we look past the forest of obstacles.
Red tide is certainly a problem we didn't need, but so far, it hasn't taken over. It has been spreading and intensifying and we do need to watch it.
As I’m putting this together, I’m observing the schools of mullet gather in my back canal to escape the bloom. Unfortunately, this is a dead end. In past red tides, I have watched them begin to twirl as they suffocate, then die and sink.
This is not what we live on the water to witness, but we deal with it because it is the hand we are dealt. It hurts to be kicked while we're already down. Then a front blows thru with some rain and saves this day. What surprises will tomorrow bring?
Just how important is fishing to our economy? Fishing and boating are extremely significant aspects of our local and countries economy. According to Salt Water Sportsman magazine, recreational boating brings $170 billion in economic impact in the U.S., supporting 691,000 American jobs and 35,000 businesses.
In Florida alone, the FWC reports that recreational fishing brought in $13.8 billion and supported 120,000 jobs in 2020. Remember that in Florida, fishing also drives tourism, so restaurants, resorts and every other business that relies on tourist dollars are also affected.
Effects from Hurricane Ian have crippled our industry from Venice south to the Everglades, even affecting the Keys. It will require time, work, and billions of dollars to rebuild and recover. Add this red tide fish kill with its toxic water conditions, and how are our waterfront businesses going to survive?
We have a big boat race scheduled — the Englewood Beach Waterfest is happening this weekend. This normally helps promote our area, but it could just showcase our disasters. Negative press from race boats aerating red tide toxins and smelly dead fish everywhere could be another nail in our coffins.
That's not what I want. I want it to get better. I want to see our waters healthy, full of thriving fish and happy boaters, and our local water-based businesses raking in the cash. How long can I personally continue to borrow money at increased interest rates, treading water and hoping for improved conditions?
I’ve been able to support myself fishing since the early 1970s. My equipment and home are paid for, and yet it’s a struggle. I’m especially concerned for our younger businesses and captains that aren't as well established. We need to look at new options to allow working folks to continue to live in Charlotte County.
I’m blessed to still be here, and because I love fishing, I’ll be here as long as I can. How long will that be? Just like our red tide bloom, there's no way to know.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
