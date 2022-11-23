Girl with a snook

It’s been a few years since Memrie caught this snook with Capt. Van, but you can bet she hasn’t forgotten.

 WaterLine file photo

Fishing was never an easy business, but it’s my life. Between oil spills, hurricanes, economic fluctuations, pandemics and ever more restrictive regulations, trying to make it in the fishing business has been an uphill slog for way too long. Any break would be nice.

Unfortunately, it looks like we are going to be dealing with some red tide instead. It's around, and no one knows how long it will stay or how strong it will be.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

