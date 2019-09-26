After last year’s prolonged periods of red tide in the Gulf along with cyanobacteria and green slime in bays and creeks, people are wondering what they can do to solve these problems. Although one might think that these “harmful blooms” are at a scale beyond our immediate help, such is not the case. Indeed, they all feed on nutrient pollution. To some degree, that originates in our yards, derived from fertilizers which are carried by rainfall into aquatic habitats.
There are two solutions to this which cost very little and can have a huge benefit: First, stop applying fertilizer to the lawn and let your yard be a natural mixture of grasses and “weeds,” many of which are used by butterflies. Second, divert all rain runoff into basins which recharge groundwater rather than spilling directly into aquatic habitats. Natural filtering through the soil will purge the water of many pollutants before they reach adjacent aquatic habitats.
So do the right thing, divert all your rain runoff water into swales or rain gardens which are planted with wildlife-friendly native plants or non-invasive exotics. The environment will benefit with less pollution, and the animals will thank you by frequenting your created habitats.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
