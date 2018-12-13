You work hard all week, looking forward to the weekend and the fishing trip you’ve planned. On Wednesday, the weatherman says it might rain a little. On Friday, the gray sky and rain make the drive to the office an annoying hassle. But then Saturday finally arrives. You walk out to load up the boat, and the wind is blowing a solid 20.
So much for fishing. Oh, well — there’s always next weekend.
For some folks, this story is real life, and they’ve been living it over and over again. We seem to be in one of those weather patterns that makes every weekend rainy or windy. For the retirees, it’s no big problem: Their next day off is coming real soon. But us working stiffs need a plan we can execute despite lousy conditions.
Land-based fishing
If you’ve been spoiled by boat fishing, you may have forgotten that there are thousands of anglers who do all their fishing from land. Now is a good time to join them.
To pick a pier or beach, take a look at the wind direction first. Ideally, you want to have some land or maybe even a bridge to block the wind, especially if it’s a cold one. If there’s going to be stormy weather, choose a location where you can quickly head to cover.
Bait will be more effective than lures most of the time. A bait bucket with an aerator will make keeping that bait alive much easier. If you plan to use lures, bring extras. They’re easy to lose in the rocks or hang on pilings. Remember you’ll be carrying everything, so limit your tackle bag to what you’ll really need. Pre-tied leaders, a variety of weights, hooks and floats are the basics. Don’t forget the net.
Freshwater fishing
When the wind is up, freshwater opportunities are often easier simply because the bodies of water are smaller, so there’s less fetch (the distance wind takes to build up waves). Boaters can fish the rivers or Webb Lake, where there are largemouth bass, channel catfish and a variety of panfish to target. Look for vegetated areas, downed timber, docks and deeper cuts on the outside of river bends.
Land-based anglers can spot-hop. The Webb WMA has lots of small ponds that can be lots of fun on light tackle, or you can pick areas along the freshwater canals. Deer Prairie Creek is another good choice.
If you usually fish with lures, your smaller saltwater baits (soft plastic jerkbaits, twitchbaits, topwaters) will all do well in the freshwater environment. Of course, so-called freshwater lures such as spinnerbaits and plastic worms also work. If you prefer bait, skip the shrimp in favor of minnows, shiners or nightcrawlers.
Tackle maintenance
When the rain is cold or there’s too much risk from lightning, it’s always good to take some time and go through your tacklebox. Check if anything is rusty or getting low. How are your reels? If any are getting crunchy or sounding a little off, grease them up. Go over your rod guides and check for loose or cracked inserts. While this isn’t as much fun as actually fishing, it can certainly help you with catching fish in the future — and doing it on ugly days means it won’t take away from your fishing time.
Walking the woods
This is one of those head-clearing things that I find myself wanting to do every now and then anyway. Often a windy, overcast or drizzly day can still be fantastic out in the woods. What’s that — you think Florida doesn’t have any woods? Here are some of my favorites: Myakka State Park, Myakka Preserve, Big Cypress Preserve, the Webb WMA (as long as it’s not hunting season), Oscar Scherer, CHEC on Burnt Store Road, and Tippecanoe II Preserve. There are many others. Check the Bulletin Board. Any of the places where Audubon and CHEC offer field trips are good places to explore.
Christmas shopping
Yeah, I know — it’s at the bottom of my list too. But it’s one of those things that has to happen, and if you can get it done you’ll have more time for fun later. Besides, your significant other may have been wanting to get it over with as much as you, and you know what they say: Happy wife, happy life.
On a personal note, I’d like to offer birthday wishes to my boss and mentor, Fishin’ Frank. Here’s a guy who has done so much for so many, always putting others first and himself second. He’s been there for me so many times and in so many ways that I can’t even begin to make an accounting of it — so join me in saying happy birthday, and here’s to many more.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle, located at 4425-D Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor and at 14531 N. Cleveland Ave. in North Fort Myers. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing info, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
