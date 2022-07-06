Once again, we find ourselves in a rainy Southwest Florida summer. Although we may curse the thunderstorms when they foil our plans to get out on the water, the wet season is natural and necessary for life here as we know it.
Some of you remember the years when the rains didn’t fall regularly, and those were not the best of times. This area is a desert, complete with sand and cactuses, except that we get a good soaking every summer. If the rains didn’t come, you’d really have something to curse about.
Regardless of the need for the rainy season, it sure does muck up the fishing. Even when the skies aren’t threatening to pour down on you and there’s no nearby lightning, the massive inflow of fresh water into the Harbor radically affects what the fish are doing.
Fortunately, there are still plenty of fish to be caught. You just may need to change your location and tactics to be successful in finding and catching them.
During the dry season, the Harbor’s water is clear (OK, clearish — this ain’t The Bahamas) and salty. When the rains are coming down daily, brown-tinted water pouring out of the rivers darkens up the Harbor quickly.
Darker water absorbs more heat, and with summer’s torrid weather here, there’s more heat to absorb. Fish need oxygen, and warm water doesn’t hold as much. Also, a lot of our common baitfish species don’t like fresh water anyway. With the temperature spiking, fish migrate en masse towards the Gulf in search of oxygen and food.
This is not great news for those of you who like to fish the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte canals, the U.S. 41 bridges, Laishley pier, Bayshore or El Jobean. It means there will be fewer fish to catch in those spots. Notice that I didn’t say there won’t be anything to catch. There are always fish there, but they might not be as plentiful as you’d like.
As you move down the Harbor toward the Gulf, you’ll generally find more fish. I like to draw an imaginary line from the mouth of Alligator Creek to the radio tower on the west wall, then start fishing south of it.
That’s not to say you can’t sometime have a phenomenal time fishing in the upper Harbor. Sometimes you can, especially on a strong incoming tide. The tideline, which usually is marked by floating weeds or scum, can be a great place to find fish as they follow the flow of clean salty water far up into the Harbor.
This usually works better on the east side of the Harbor. Because of the orientation of the river mouths, water on the west wall tends to be more fresh and hold fewer fish.
On the other hand, the tide coming in through Boca Grande Pass pushes salty seawater toward the east wall, which then flows north. Fish are drawn to this salty, well-oxygenated water. With the river water flowing south and the incoming water flowing north, a huge eddy is created in the middle of the Harbor.
This eddy tends to collect all sorts of stuff, but especially nutrients and plankton. This helps to explain why the 20-foot holes in the center of the Harbor are hotspots for sharks and tarpon all summer — plankton attracts baitfish, baitfish attract gamefish.
When the rivers are high, their flow doesn’t end at the river mouths or even in the Harbor. You can actually see the water pushing out through Boca Grande Pass when the rivers approach flood stage.
That water will be mostly salt water, but if you were to break out a refractometer and measure the salt content (you have one in your tackle box, I’m sure), you’d find it to be lower than normal — especially at the surface, where a “lens” of less-dense fresh water rides on top of denser, saltier water beneath. The prevailing current carries this water south along the coastline.
Anywhere you find flowing water, you’ll usually find fish. Water pushing out through the passes attracts predators, which hang out along dropoffs, behind pilings and in other sheltered spots to ambush fish, shrimp and crabs flushing past them. Larger trout virtually vanish from the flats and backcountry, turning up along the beaches where they gang up in schools of 10 to 100, sometimes in water up to 20 feet deep over sandy or rocky bottom.
Offshore anglers should pay attention, too. The outflowing fresh water has only a minor effect on reef fishing, maybe pushing some grouper and snapper off the nearshore reefs. But the nutrients floodwaters carry into the open Gulf, which is mostly empty aquatic desert, can lure some pelagic fish closer to shore.
Small mahi in particular are more common in summer, and some blackfin tuna might make a showing with the schools of bonito. Whale sharks, the largest fish in the sea, sometimes come within a few miles of our coast in search of richer feeding grounds.
As the rains take away some fishing opportunities, they create others. We need the rain anyway if we’re going to have an abundance of fish, birds and other wildlife. After all, the mixing of fresh and salt water is what creates an estuary like Charlotte Harbor in the first place.
There will still be plenty of fish to catch all summer long, but you may have to go to where they are instead of having them right in your backyard. If you enjoy a tight line as much as I do, it’s hard to call that a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
