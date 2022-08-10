We all like to catch fish, preferably lots of fish. A fish on every cast would be nice, right? But what about catching a fish on that very first cast of the day? That sounds like a great start — but some people believe it’s a jinx if you land a fish on that first cast, and the rest of the day will be a bust. What do you think?
When it comes to landing a hooked fish, why is it that sometimes you can’t do anything right but other times you can’t do anything wrong? Sometimes the slightest flub results in a lost fish. The briefest moment of slack line, the barest rub of your taut line against the bottom of the boat, a drag set just a bit too tight, or the slightest miscue when netting a fish is all it takes. Game over.
But on the other hand, it seems like some fish are so determined to be caught that they stay on the line through all sorts of shenanigans. I’ve seen fish that did loops around an outboard’s lower unit, ran lines around a dozen oyster-encrusted mangrove roots, stayed on the line while a reel handle fell off, or stayed hooked through all sorts of frantic flailing around with nets or gaffs.
This has been an unusual year for weather in Southwest Florida. Our winter and spring dry season was drier and longer than average. Then we got some rain in June and early July, but the Harbor stayed saltier and clearer than usual much further into the summer.
We’ve had what seems like a lot of rain in recent weeks, but there has been far less rain inland and to our north over much of the Peace River basin. Now it’s mid-August and the Peace River is still running at only about one-fourth of its average rate for this time of year. As a result, the water in Charlotte Harbor is not as dark-colored as it usually is by now.
Among other things, this means that the Harbor is not getting the usual summer fertilization from river-borne nutrients. It will be interesting to see if this impacts red tide and other algae blooms as we go into the fall season. In spite of what many people think, there is historically not a strong correlation between annual rainfall and red tide in Southwest Florida.
Of course, the low-flow status of the Peace River can turn around in a hurry if Florida experiences tropical weather. Tropical storms and hurricanes can drop a bunch of rain in a hurry.
As of this writing, the National Hurricane Center has so far assigned the A, B and C names this season. Can you remember any of them? Only Alex back in early June had much impact on Southwest Florida. The next name on this year’s list is Danielle.
How many readers were here in 2004 when we were at nearly the same position in the hurricane name game? The 18-year anniversary of Hurricane Charley’s visit to Punta Gorda is the day after tomorrow. Friday, Aug. 13, 2004, was an eventful day.
Prior to that, Hurricane Donna in 1960 was the last major storm which tore things up around Charlotte Harbor. I’m hoping for another 44 years between major hurricanes here. That would make the next one due in 2048. I might not last that long, so that timing would be OK by me.
Does it seem hot to you? It should feel toasty, since we are currently at the peak historical average high temperature of the year for Punta Gorda. But here’s some good news in the swelter department: Cooler weather is coming. That average daily high temperature starts to fall during the second half of August. By month’s end it has plummeted by — are you ready for this? — more than half a degree! Grab a sweater.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
