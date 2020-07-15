Reader photos Jul 15, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 “Slick” Willie Armstead caught and released this 40-inch tarpon. Trayson Lynch caught and released this Peace River redfish. Austin Phelps demonstrates the proper technique for getting a photo of your trophy tarpon. Big ones should stay in the water. Chef Tim Spain with a snooklet from the Triple Lakes. Brett and his grandfather with a true smoker kingfish caught with A.M. Charters. Jim Nixon of Englewood with a big mahi (that we assume he caught somewhere else). 7-year-old Logun Minnich with a 30-inch catch-and-release snook on the east wall. Sam Giroux caught and released this snook off a dock in South Gulf Cove. Linda Ann used a live shrimp to catch and release this 21-inch Lemon Bay trout. Capt. Ken Pepper caught this 25-inch rainbow trout in North Carolina’s Horsepasture River. Rylee’s first seatrout, caught at Crystal River. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Sarasota County schools buys 42,000 desk shields for students Punta Gorda ranks as the No. 2 Best Small Town Food Scene North Port's city manager put on sudden administrative leave Wrecking recreation? North Port needs millions to cover county pullback Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Sarasota County schools buys 42,000 desk shields for students Punta Gorda ranks as the No. 2 Best Small Town Food Scene North Port's city manager put on sudden administrative leave Wrecking recreation? North Port needs millions to cover county pullback Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Brewburgers Jacaranda 370 Commercial Court, Venice, FL 34292 941-484-2337 Website Larry's Plumbing Serving Sarasota County 120 Corporation Way, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-5796 Website Gillis Construction 941-625-7663 Website Forcefield Hurricane 2265 Tamiami Trl Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-625-2295 Website Carmelos Italian Ristorante 209 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-621-4091 Website Mr. Fix it Man 941-237-7530 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 17419 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-9472 Website Dependable Drywall 941-235-4440 Gnc 17281 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-8888 Website Michelangelos Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant Open for Pickup 1091 S. Toledo Blade Blvd, North Port, FL 34288 941-426-0044 Website Find a local business
