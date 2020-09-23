Reader photos Sep 23, 2020 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Mike Smith with a 33-inch river snook he caught and released. Joe Sheaffer with a Gasparilla snook he caught and released. Steve S. with a redfish caught and released on the beach at Gasparilla Island. A good day 18 miles out of Stump Pass with some keeper grouper aboard the No Bananas. Left to right are Jim Baker, Bob Pisarski, Bobby Barett and Lee Banks. PHOTO PROVIDED Cathy Hunt with a monster 35-inch redfish caught and released in a PGI canal. PGI Fishing Club member Aaron Wagner was in 120 feet of water when he send down a two-hook porgy rig and hauled up these 26- and 27-inch red grouper at the same time. Gary Spraggins was careful while handling his bluefish so he didn’t get chomped. Nelson Cox caught and released a nice trout near Gasparilla Island. Tim Spain drew a crowd handlining snook in Boca Grande. Beth Wacker caught this hefty red grouper 16 miles out of Gasparilla Pass. It was just a skeech under 30 inches. Howard Collins with a 45-inch snook on Fort Myers Beach. 5-year-old Dante with a lobster caught in the Keys during the mini season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida After devastating fire, what is the future of Fishin' Frank's? North Port woman scratches $1 million Lotto ticket Venice bowling alley closes Column: Former Port Charlotte star hoping to give back Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Jessups Appliances 1210 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-9030 Website Gillis Construction 941-625-7663 Website Second Chance Home Furnishings 14528 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-3627 Website Gulfside Mortgage Services 1062 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-485-4222 Website North Port Acupuncture 14888 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-1500 Website Robert Jones Ceramic Tile 941-204-2444 Upright Painting LLC Charlotte & Sarasota County 941-286-1590 Larry Esposito Painting Inc 941-764-1171 Honest Air Conditioning 795 Commerce Drive, Suite 5, Venice, FL 34292 941-496-7566 Website Gnc 17281 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-8888 Website Find a local business
