Reader photos Feb 6, 2020

10-year-old Max caught this fiesty jack on a topwater at Ponce Inlet. Emma White with a Boca Grande redfish she caught and released using shrimp on a jighead. Mike Hodgson with his personal best seatrout. Marcy Hilston of Englewood caught these 19- and 20-inch tripletail on freelined live shrimp on the buoys out of Stump Pass with her husband Dane. Morrigan Worlds and Brandi Leslie from Michigan City, Ind., with a mess of sheepshead. Tom Morin with two fat red grouper he caught with Capt. Matt Glass. Bob Mercier with a 10-pound red grouper caught in 60 feet of water aboard the Jersey Devil.
