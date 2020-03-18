Reader photos Mar 18, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Jimmy Mac landed this 27-inch red grouper while fishing aboard “Unbelievable.” It seems like everybody has been catching sheepshead lately, including this osprey Nancy Marino sighted on Manasota Key. Dani Heimsoth caught this 17-inch sheepshead while visiting her grandparents, Abby and Patti Abshire. Jim McCorkle with a 33-inch snook he caught and released using cutbait. Anne caught and released this chunky Charlotte Harbor redfish using her secret fly. Jeff Waschbusch, from Rigby, Idaho, with a black drum caught and released from his parents’ dock. David Gazer caught and released this bass on a topwater recommended by Austin. Rick Szabala with a dandy red grouper he caught with Capt. Mike Deto out of Englewood. Terry Eull of Niles, Mich., with his first red grouper. Larry Morrow of Gulf Cove with a good tripletail. Joe Boppre of Waukesha, Wis., caught this 43-inch, 24-pound African pompano with Fish Galore Charters out of Nokomis. Glenn Rogne from Red Bluff, Calif., with a 25-inch red grouper. 8-year-old Jaden Castillo with a 21-inch snook he caught and released on vacation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Is squid a good bait? Fish on the move A sauce for a bass I'm going fishing FWC to boaters: Slow down to save manatees
