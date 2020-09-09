Reader photos Sep 9, 2020 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 David Davis, Tyler Holt and Jason Klein with a trio of Charlotte Harbor tripletail. Dan K. with a Crystal River trout. Dan Mattingly with a redfish he caught in Crystal River. Paul Stebing caught and released this barracuda. Amy Smith came all the way from Kansas City to catch her first fish, a speckled trout from Charlotte Harbor. Charles Ohmann caught and released this sawfish in the Myakka Cutoff. Nick Yingling went fishing with Capt. Dwayne French and caught this fat trout. Philippe Benard got this tasty sheepshead while fishing with Capt. Bart Marx. Chef Tim Spain with a snook he caught and released at Boca Grande Pass. Joel Peterson from Minnesota with a fat bluegill caught in a North Port canal. Derek VanAken caught his Spanish mackerel near Cayo Costa. Ryan Yates caught and released this redfish in Gasparilla Sound. Jeff Woodard’s very first redfish measured 26 inches. Trevor Corn’s 25-inch red was the last fish he needed for his slam. Jayson Cox with a pretty peacock caught along Alligator Alley. Matthew Cimini’s peacock bass ate a live shiner under a bobber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Some area Pizza Huts, Denny's are closed Column: Straight scoop on The Twisted Fork Trump supporters to rally in upcoming boat parades COLUMN: Well, well, well -- look what can kill red tide Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Some area Pizza Huts, Denny's are closed Column: Straight scoop on The Twisted Fork Trump supporters to rally in upcoming boat parades COLUMN: Well, well, well -- look what can kill red tide Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Teddy`s Handyman & Remodling Serving Charlotte County 941-629-4966 A & R Pro Window Cleaners Serving Charlotte/Sarasota Counties 941-441-8658 Kevin's Pool Service 941-706-5569 SWF Home Inspections, LLC 1930 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 941-800-2611 Website Bacon's Furniture & Design 17701 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-625-4493 Website Chris Care Pet Services Servin Charlotte County 760-835-5669 Two D Home watch 239-249-5801 Website Amber Craft Realtor Paradise Exclusive 200 W Dearborn Street, Englewood, FL 34223 941-270-1595 Website SOS A/C & Heat 941-468-4956 Your CBD Store 4300 Kings Highway Unit 205B, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-587-9029 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.