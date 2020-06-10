Reader photos Jun 10, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 6-year-old Jase photobombing a picture of his mom Melissa’s throwback mangrove snapper at Alligator Creek Reef. Hunter caught and released this mangrove snapper on Papa’s boat. Joe Sheaffer with a nice Bull Bay trout. Sam Vivian with a snook he caught and released in Placida. Nathan from New York caught and released this snook. Dave from Port Charlotte with an El Jobean black drum. Cathy Rodenburg witha pair of fat red grouper caught off Venice Inlet. Liana Corn was having a fishing contest with her spouse Stacey and won by catching and releasing this huge black drum. Michele Guilford imitating the bonnethead shark she caught at the Turtle Bay bar. Capt. Phil Ruffini caught and released this snook at Shakett Creek on The Happy Snooker. Gage Simons using castnet skills he learned from Coach Hayes at Myakka River Elementary School’s fishing club. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida ‘Disgusted I voted for him’: Some swing state seniors are turning on Trump North Port braces for de-annexation push at West Villages Worker, car passenger hurt in U.S. 41 wreck Man electrocuted in Port Charlotte Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida ‘Disgusted I voted for him’: Some swing state seniors are turning on Trump North Port braces for de-annexation push at West Villages Worker, car passenger hurt in U.S. 41 wreck Man electrocuted in Port Charlotte Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses The Screen Machine 941-879-3136 Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy 3545 Massini Ave, North Port, FL 34286 941-928-7157 Website The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Merry Maids 834 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229 941-882-3085 Website Complete Drywall 941-232-8667 Martini's Painting 941-883-1381 Website Brewburgers Venice Island 525 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-2337 Website Jacaranda Trace 3600 William Penn Way, Venice, FL 34293 941-408-2050 Website The Calenda Group - Michael Sanders & Co. 101 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-5555 Website Painting Unlimited 941-979-7947 Find a local business
