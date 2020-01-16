Reader photos

Tom Valenti, John Wolowicz, Steve Beauvea and Hugh Kesler fished out of the Hooked on Panama lodge and all caught black marlin. Pictured in John’s 720-pounder, which died during the fight and was taken to shore to be distributed to locals for food.
Silvie Krizova with one of about 30 rat redfish caught and released near Blind Pass.
Tom Morin with two red grouper he caught with Capt. Matt Glass.
Greg Yoshida from Bell Center, Ohio, caught his first red grouper with Capt. Ed Tapping.
Aaron Sweeney of Rotonda West caught his first keeper grouper fishing with Doug’s Offshore Charters.
Lane “This is my serious face” Schippert caught and released this snook off Edgewater while fishing in his school clothes.
Claude was very pleased with his first tripletail — 25 inches and 15 pounds. Many thanks to Capt. Fred Cook for putting this lucky angler on a trophy fish.
Cliff Gamon was happy with the fight he got from this false albacore.
5-year-old Tucker Gallup with a jack.
Roger caught and released his redfish along the Boca Grande Causeway.
Cathy with a fat 19-inch canal sheepie.
Deb caught and released this snook at Boca Grande.
