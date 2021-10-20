Reader photos Oct 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Kim caught and released this 34-inch snook using a 3.5-inch Dartspin lure. Kathleen Granning found this giant red hermit crab (Petrochirus diogenes) while wading near Stump Pass. Barbara Brock of Port Charlotte caught and released this young Boca Grande snook. Joe Sheaffer caught and released this Whidden Creek redfish. Robbie Wilson caught this tarpon off of his PGI dock using an artificial lure and safely released it back into the canal. Dave with a couple trout that are headed for the dinner table. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Check out what they’re catching this week! Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Gabby Petito case: Lots of tips to check in search for Laundrie After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Homeless man arrested for causing scene at Englewood church Port Charlotte man arrested for illegally dumping cabbage palm trees Governor comes to North Port bearing money Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Fish N Franks 4425-D Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980 941-625-3888 Currently Open Website Lighthouse Grill 260 Maryland Ave, Englewood, FL 34224 941-828-1368 Website Harbor Homes 41 Chailett Rd Ste 18, Rotonda West, FL 33947 941-698-1133 Website Best Blinds & Designs 136 S. McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223 941-525-8618 Website Sandhill Healing Therapy 24901 Sandhill Blvd Unit 8, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 941-235-8929 Website Canoe Outpost 2816 NW County Road 661, Arcadia, FL 34266 863-494-1212 Website Quality Boats of Charlotte Harbor 3340 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-698-1444 Website Abel's Marine 7341 Sawyer Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 941-698-4006 Website The Heights Aluminum 619 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, FL 34285 941-492-6064 Website Advanced Orthopedic Center Office 1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-6262 Website Find a local business Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.