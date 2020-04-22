Reader photos Apr 22, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 21 Ken Kocher caught a couple of jumbo little tunny (aka bonita) with Capt. John Bain. Vietnam veteran Dan Foley caught and released this amberjack in the Gulf. Dougie with a canal sheepie. Philippe Benard caught this trophy puffer while fishing Little Wood Key with Capt. Bart Marx. Mary Ryder with a nice Shell Creek mangrove snapper. Robbie Von Philp with a snook he caught and released while fishing with Capt. Alan Williams of the King Fisher Fleet. Armando Luis caught a good-sized ladyfish in Shell Creek. Canadian Grayson Collins with a 16.5-inch sheepshead from the Boca docks. Neighboring fishermen clapped and cheered him. Chef Tim Spain with a North Port largemouth. Although this one is the perfect size to release into hot oil, he let it go instead. Trevor Vecellio with a nice barracuda. Mike Cardello from Arizona (gray hoodie) helps best friend Randy Phelps show off his birthday snook. 10-year-old Mason caught and released this Pine Island snook. 11-year-old Lily from Massachusetts caught and released this spotted seatrout. Jim Ryder and his son Matt from Minong, Wis., caught and released this 28-inch black drum in Shell Creek. Joe Myer of Punta Gorda with a hard fighting rooster fish caught out of Quepos, Costa Rica. James Samual Watson III with a Tennessee speck (or crappie, if you prefer). Jayson caught and released this 18-inch mangrove snapper on a Storm swimbait on his 14th birthday. Rick from Wisconsin and his 21-inch sheepshead. Mike Stawski from Ontario with his first saltwater fish — a jack caught at Boca Grande Pass. Joe Boppre of Waukesha, Wis., caught this 3o-inch, 15-pound red grouper with Capt. Joe Miller out of Nokomis. Ron Cronkite of Burlington, Wis., with a PGI black drum caught and released while fishing with friends on Papa Bear. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Be a better boater: Online education will improve your skills Reader photos Reader photos You aren't supposed to be here … Stay away from me and go fish
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.