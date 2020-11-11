Reader photos Nov 11, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Meet the 'youngest loser in Florida' Tropical Storm Warning issued for SW Florida, Charlotte Co. Schools closed Wednesday Three more arrested in kidnapping, beating case Child, 3, run over by trolley at Myakka River State Park Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses All American Renovations 312 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-915-3381 Website Mccarthy Pools Inc 941-255-3300 Mr. Fix it Man 941-237-7530 Galloway Roofing Serving Sarasota/Charlotte County & The Islands , Port Charlotte, FL 33981 941-697-3737 Website Forcefield Hurricane 2265 Tamiami Trl Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-625-2295 Website Venice Golf Center 2371 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292 941-497-7910 Website Dependable Drywall 941-235-4440 Brewburgers Venice Island 525 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-2337 Website New England Antiques 941-639-9338 Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-624-5958 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.