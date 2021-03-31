Reader photos Mar 31, 2021 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Don Karlgaard with a 21-inch red grouper caught on a squirrelfish head 19 miles out. Joe Sheaffer with an over-slot snook. Ron Rasmussen with a 27-inch red grouper. Marilyn Walker caught this beautiful sheepshead at the Placida trestle. Jim from Ohio with a 4-pound sheepshead. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats -- For Here & Florida Motorcyclist killed; man faces DUI-manslaughter charges in North Port crash Mom: 'These drug dealers don't care' Two cars burn following crash at Englewood intersection Total Wine store coming to Port Charlotte Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Craig's Perfect Turf Landscaping 19925 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-380-4062 Website Charlotte Sewing Studio 1109 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte , FL 33953 941-235-3555 Website Wild Goose Chase 1101 El Jobean Road, #2, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-979-5373 Website Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa 13435 S McCall Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 941-830-8344 Website Achieva Credit Union 3105 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-347-8466 Website Southern Design Living 2980 Placida Rd Unit D, Englewood, FL 34224 941-473-9803 Website Grease Monkey 243 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-979-5290 Website Millennium Physician Group 19531 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-255-3535 Website Patriot Plumbing Corp of USA 17426 Abbott Ave, Port Charlotte , FL 33954 941-613-6785 Website The Polished Boutique 14896 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-564-6219 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.