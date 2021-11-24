Reader photos Nov 24, 2021 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Joe Sheaffer caught and released this Bull Bay snook. Mike and Sarah Praizner of Punta Gorda with a pair of redfish caught and released near Bokeelia. They finished their day with these after boxing a limit of nice mangrove snapper for dinner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Who’s been catching what? Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bill aims to ‘abolish’ Key West Cops: Man jumps off Peace River bridge, is pulled from water LETTER: Biden administration tells truth about COVID Punta Gorda Airport shocked at city staff suggestion for car traffic Richard's Foodporium stores abruptly close Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Mike Douglas Plumbing 517 Paul Morris Dr A, Englewood, FL 34223 941-473-2344 Website Right At Home- In Home Care & Assistance 2960 S. McCall Road, Suite 205, Englewood, FL 34223 941-999-2609 Website Clinton Casuals 2101 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-255-5799 Website Foot & Ankle Centers 352 Milus St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-0025 Website The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Dale's Air Conditioning & Heating 18260 Paulson Dr, #A3, Port Charlotte , FL 33954 941-629-1712 Website Venice Car Wash And Detail Center 700 Tamiami Trl S, Venice, FL 34285 941-485-7222 Website Foot & Ankle Centers Of Charlotte County 3406 Tamiami Trl Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-639-0025 Website Millennium Physician Group 19531 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-255-3535 Website Helgemo And Liou Pediatrics Www.heltemopediatrics.com 2040 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-4464 Website Find a local business Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.