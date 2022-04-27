Reader photos Apr 27, 2022 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 33 Joe Boppre from Waukesha, Wis., caught this red grouper while fishing with Capt. Joe Miller out of Venice. Owen Cavanaugh caught and released this 38-inch snook while fishing from shore in Charlotte Harbor. Alex Benard with a Punta Gorda snook she caught and released. Ray Dalby of Ontario with a pretty good 20-inch plus seatrout that happened to be his first. Capt. Tom from North Port caught and released this jack in Panama. Norah Britton from Tennessee with a big sheepshead that just about pulled her overboard. Vinnie with a mullet snapper (Lutjanus aratus) he caught in Panama. Claire Rud with her 17.5-inch seatrout. Glenn Steiner caught his first ever redfish on fly. Minnesotan Paul Rud caught this 19.5-inch trout. Steve Kundl with a 26.5-inch mangrove snapper caught out of Hubbard’s Marina. Ezra Coble and his dad Jay caught these whiting in the ICW close to Stump Pass. Andy Syruws from Niagara Falls had fun catching this Placida sheepshead aboard No Bananas. Capt. Ted Coltrain caught this redfish while surf fishing in Gulf of Mexico. Steve English with a fat red he caught and released. Jim Thompson of the Englewood Fishing Club with an 18-inch Placida sheepshead. Kim Scheeler caught and released this 30-inch Bull Bay snook. Ernie Tambasco fishing behind his house with Kevin and Rob from Long Island. Dan from Indiana with his personal best gag, which he caught and released while trolling in 12 feet of water. Camaraderie and pompano with Jeff and Dave at the Bayshore pier. Don Karlgaard got a red grouper limit. Antonio Holquin, visiting from Chicago, with a keeper mangrove snapper he caught on Alligator Creek Reef. Nicole Beaumont caught this speckled trout on a live shrimp. Adam Wolowicz from Rhode Island caught and released this amberjack while fishing in the Gulf. Brian Hawley from NYC caught and released this monster amberjack on a nearshore reef while fishing with Capt. Tom. 10-year-old Spencer Hamilton of Sioux Falls, S.D., with a 17-inch Tremblay sheepshead. 13-year-old Dane Taylor picked a fight with this 36-inch jack crevalle and won. Elliott Taylor with a 34-inch jack she masterfully landed despite being stung by a bee during the fight. Owen Kilcommons came from North Carolina to visit his uncle in Port Charlotte, where he caught and released this snook under the dock. Steve Herwig went fishing with Richard Madison and caught a couple red grouper 30 miles out. Mike White with the 29-inch snook caught and released in Turtle Bay with Capt. James on a Southern Waters Charter. Robbie Wilson caught this jack crevalle off his PGI dock and safely released it back into the canal. Rick Rogoski looks thrilled with his first pompano of the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s a reader photo-palooza this week! Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
