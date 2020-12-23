Reader photos Dec 23, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 David Gazer with a barracuda caught at Mary’s Reef on a live blue runner. Jo Brazo caught this black drum while visiting from Michigan. Steve Daniel with a redfish caught and released in Turtle Bay on a windy 48-degree morning. Robert Lugiewicz with a huge bowfin caught on a live shiner. Christina Cornelison-Garrity with a surprise backyard canal redfish. Father and daughter fishing the shacks at sunrise. Doug Kirkham with a grass grouper (juvenile gag grouper). Brian Hawley lands a catch-and-release amberjack. Mathew Hawley with a nice cobia, his biggest catch to date. Mike Fox and Steve Kundl with a double on tripletail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Rare croc living in Punta Gorda Paper reports Mick Jagger, girlfriend buy home in Lakewood Ranch Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats -- For Here & Florida Muscle Car City to close Venice Regional nurse dies of COVID-19 Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses North Port Alterations & Boutique 14580 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-3588 Website Steve's Roofing & Repair Llc Servin Charlotte & Sarasota Counties 941-625-1894 River City Grill 131 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-9080 Currently Open Website Two D Home watch 239-249-5801 Website Wendell Albritton Tree Service Serving Charlotte/Sarasota Counties 941-763-5042 Pat Walker, Remax Anchor Realty 941-276-4674 Website Teddy`s Handyman & Remodling Serving Charlotte County 941-629-4966 Rosebuds Steak & Seafood House 2215 S Tamiami Trl, Osprey, FL 34229 941-918-8771 Website Anada Yoga 13035 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-875-8582 Website Your Cbd Store Englewood 2650 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-208-5813 Website Find a local business
