Brandon Perez's dad caught this black drum under a Punta Gorda bridge. Joe Zezula with a snook he caught and released at Matlacha. Keith Ferris with his Matlacha snook. Larry Leszczynski caught his tripletail outside New Pass in Sarasota. Austin Haberle with a pretty yellowedge grouper caught off Marathon in the Florida Keys. Mike Bidwell caught and released this big snook from the Cocoplum Waterway in North Port. Derek Molle with a pair of big hogfish speared in 120 feet off Boca Grande. John Coe with an Everglades largemouth. Steve Giles with a big snook caught and released in Pine Island Sound. Travis Schmahl caught and released this Matlacha redfish. Jarrod Adkins brought his little fishing buddy to assist with this snook at the Matlacha bridge. Joe Trotta with a Peace River black drum. Justin Wentz and his Gulf of Mexico smoker kingfish. Capt. Rick from Man Overboard Charters with a jolthead porgy caught 35 miles out of Stump Pass. Brandon Murphy had fun pulling on this amberjack. Ryun Snyder doubled up on spawning peacock bass in Naples. Joe Sheaffer with a Gasparilla Sound redfish. Ron Graff of Punta Gorda releasing a juvenile tarpon he caught in Charlotte Harbor. Eric James caught and released this redfish. Rich Kale caught and released this monster 44-inch snook. Joe Bukowski caught this 27-inch permit fishing 20 miles out in the Gulf with Mike White. Ant with an overslot redfish. Kendall Gill with a 76-pound amberjack 60 miles off Venice.
