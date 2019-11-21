Reader photos 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 10 6-year-old Logun Kristopher caught and released this Charlotte Harbor snook. Below: 4-year-old Dante getting an assist with displaying his redfish right before it swam away. Pop Pop celebrated his 91st birthday by catching and releasing this fine canal snook. Joe Sheaffer caught and released this red in Gasparilla Sound. Kathy Gray with a 16-inch redfish caught on the west wall. Ashley Little with a fun-size tripletail she caught and released. Who says you need shrimp or fiddler crabs to catch sheepies? Kevin Weber caught this 23-inch sheepshead on a gold Sebile fished very slowly. Then he released it, because that’s what he does. Al Bolan limited out with two nice red grouper caught off Stump Pass. Mike Dean from Port Charlotte with two nice grouper caught on Capt. Jack’s charter boat. Marion Rose from Indiana with a blue runner caught at Devilfish Key. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Reader photos Send 'em down A deeper understanding: Do we know enough to manage our fish? Read and learn Car birding: It's a disease Featured Businesses The Port Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.