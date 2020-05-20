Reader photos May 20, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Richard T. Madison III with a 19-inch triggerfish caught before the season closed on May 2. Stephen Barreiro from Tulsa, Okla., scored big with this 30-inch red grouper on his dream senior fishing trip. 91-year-old Jim Headley, a 25-year resident of PGI, with a canal snook he caught and released. Fred Scherger with a chonky red grouper on the Gulf. Linda Savu of Warren, Ohio, knows that fishing the Lemon Bay mangroves with shrimp will lead to catching redfish. AJ Williams caught and released this Myakka redfish. Bill Loughan with a redfish caught and released near the Tom Adams Bridge. Sandy Morrell from South Gulf Cove caught this 30-inch red grouper in 114 feet. Michelle Rhees caught and released this over-slot trout on the east wall, along some that would have been keepers in season. Lily Magadieu of Wrentham, Mass., proudly showing off her Spanish mackerel. Nana Susan Connors of Punta Gorda helps her grandson Eddie Magadieu of Wrentham, Mass., with his first Spanish mack. How about that smile? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Reader photos A date with a tarpon Don Pedro by kayak So, we have giant river shrimp Tortoises on the go
