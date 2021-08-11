Reader photos Aug 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tony from Port Charlotte caught a baby stone crab in the Pass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Englewood farmers market no more COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Cops: Protester in Nazi garb outside school arrested for harassment StingRays, sales, Chipotle and Cheddars Cops: Andrew Sheets arrested for harassing students, parents Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Reflections in Gold 1975 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 941-493-1911 Website Fish N Franks 4425-D Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980 941-625-3888 Currently Open Website Helgemo And Liou Pediatrics Www.heltemopediatrics.com 2040 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-4464 Website Murdock Stones Etc. Port Charlotte 590 Prineville Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-629-6651 Website Rattan Wicker & Cane 751 U.S. 41 Bypass S., Venice, FL 34285 941-484-3313 Website Venice Car Wash And Detail Center 700 Tamiami Trl S, Venice, FL 34285 941-485-7222 Website Remax Anchor Realty 14850 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-875-2755 Website Barbara Mc Henry Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty 2825 Tamiami Trail, Suite a, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-833-1667 Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa 13435 S McCall Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 941-830-8344 Website Achieva Credit Union 3105 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-347-8466 Website Find a local business Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.