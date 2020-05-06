Reader photos May 6, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Joe Sheaffer caught and released this Placida snook. Tyler Milstead from Virgina with a catch-and-release amberjack caught in the Gulf. Mark Engelhardt with a 38-inch, 27-pound cobia caught in Charlotte Harbor using a frozen sardine. Bob Borchardt caught his 26-inch red grouper off Venice. Donald caught this Turtle Bay redfish while out with the Fish Coach. Marlene Bezrutczyk of Lexington, Mich., caught her first red grouper with Capt. Ron Cutler 30 miles off Boca Grande. Canadians sisters Michele Czech and Debbie Turpie kissing Florida goodbye. A blackfin tuna from the Jeff Steele Memorial Reef. Brian Walkerly with a 26-inch red grouper caught 20 miles out in th Gulf. Johnny with a keeper sheepshead he caught his first time fishing Charlotte Harbor. Betty Madison with a nice limit of red grouper. Larry Mitchell with a red grouper caught in the Gulf. Cathy Hunt was catching jacks in the middle of the Harbor and hooked into a 44-inch black drum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Icy birding in New Mexico How to make a mangrove Tarpon 101 Reader photos Spring on the creek: Bass, bugs, frogs and flowers
