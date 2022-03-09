Reader photos Mar 9, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Paul Stebing with a catch-and-release amberjack. Bill Bennett caught and released this 27-inch Bull Bay snook. Minnesotan Dale Bolt and former Minnesotan Don Karlgaard with a few Novak Reef sheepshead. Capt. Tom with a rock snapper (Hoplopagrus guentherii) caught in Panama. Fred DeMella with a nice Charlotte Harbor sheepshead. 4-year-old Wyatt Thibodeau with one of the mangrove snapper he caught while fishing with his grandparents, Doug and Lynda Kirkham. Sarah Praizner of Punta Gorda with a nice Spanish mackerel. Julia Brown of Duncan, Okla., holding her 20- inch seatrout. Denise Johnson looks pleased with her trout. Jim Evans with a 20-inch offshore sheepshead. 7-year-old Grayson Murphy with a Lemon Bay hardhead catfish. JR Thompson used a chunk of mullet to catch this 30-inch redfish in a tiny creek. John Riley caught this dinner-size red grouper while fishing offshore with Richard Madison. Carl Cucco of Punta Gorda with a 33-inch Charlotte Harbor cobia he caught. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There’s a whole lotta catchin’ going on. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
