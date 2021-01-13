Reader photos

Roger Wise caught and released this Peace River snook. Next time, please don’t touch your snook with anything but wet hands. A cloth (even if it’s wet) will rub off the slime coat, which the fish needs to stay healthy.
Dr. Richard Coone II of Arcadia with two nice sheepshead caught from Boca Grande.
Larkin Williams from Lusk, Wyo., caught her red grouper with Wiseguy Fishing Charters.
Joe Sheaffer with the last redfish of 2020, caught and released at Placida.
Shawn Sweeney from Ionia, Mich., caught his first gag grouper on Capt. Doug’s boat while spending the holidays in sunny Florida.
Ava Newingham caught and released this redfish on the ICW.
Todd Buelow caught this snook off Nana’s dock in Burnt Store Isles.
Craig and his daughter, Jayci, just after her first cast and double catfish catch from an Englewood saltwater canal.
