Reader photos Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Take a look at what folks have been catching! Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man charged with DUI manslaughter in morning crash Teacher dies before meeting students Multiple injuries in crash on I-75 bridge UPDATED: One dead in first of three I-75 crashes DUI crash victim was single mother of 3 Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Absolute Aluminum 1220 Ogden Road, Venice, FL 34285 941-441-3233 Website Achieva Credit Union 3105 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-347-8466 Website June Poliachik & Michelle Brisendine Sun Realty 223 Taylor St 122, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-889-8721 Website Murdock Stones Etc. Port Charlotte 590 Prineville Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-629-6651 Website Foot & Ankle Centers 352 Milus St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-0025 Website Blind Spot 1312 Market circle , Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-743-2646 Website Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine 1370 E. Venice Ave., Ste. 104, Venice, FL 34285 941-202-6480 Website Charlotte Sewing Studio 1109 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte , FL 33953 941-235-3555 Website Lighthouse Grill 260 Maryland Ave, Englewood, FL 34224 941-828-1368 Website The Polished Boutique 14896 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-564-6219 Website Find a local business Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.