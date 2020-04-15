Reader photos Apr 15, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 17 Paul Hessler with a jack. Julie Brown with an oscar she caught in Naples. Joe Sheaffer caught and released this Gasparilla redfish. Paul Stebing from North Port caught and released his amberjack on the TommyV3. Dan Brazo with a bonita he caught with Capt. Matt Glass. Ken Kocher fished with Capt. John Bain and caught these 22- and 27-inch red grouper. Ethan Genismore with a fun-size North Port bass. Capt. Alan Williams took his birhday off to go fishing and caught and released this thicc snook. Dan and and his son Trevor caught this black deum with Capt. Alan Williams of the King Fisher Fleet. Chrissy Moesley used an artifical lure to catch and release this 30-inch Myakka snook. Jo Brazo of Niles, Mich., caught her first hogfish with Capt. Matt Glass. Gary Cumberworth and his friend Greg from Ohio with a fat red grouper. Tom Mavity of Easton, Md., with a Gasparilla Sound snook he caught and released. Art Blake of Betterton, Md., caught and released this Matlacha red. Chase Martens from Sparta, Mich., caught and released his first sea trout with his Grandpa Joe. Jayson Cox caught and released this canal bass on a Gambler Big EZ while fishing with Grandpa. Owen Rickert caught and released this monster black drum off his backyard dock using a blue crab (with an assist from his dad Spike). The fish was so big it broke the landing net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Reader photos You aren't supposed to be here … Stay away from me and go fish Organizing the kitchen Get out if you can: Local waters are alive with fish and opportunity
