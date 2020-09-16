Reader photos Sep 16, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 17 10-year-old Mason gets a little assist from dad Nick showing off this baby lemon shark he caught and released. 8-year-old Miles Keene came to visit his grandparents in Riverwood and caught this largemouth in the lake. 12-year-old Emma Keene with the Mayan cichlid she caught at Riverwood. Joe Sheaffer caught and released this Gasparilla redfish. Danny Tambasco had salmon for dinner after fishing Seneca Lake in New York. Mike Smith with a 30-inch Lettuce Lake snook. Dave and Mely Gazer with a couple 29-inch gags caught while trolling in Charlotte Harbor 3 miles from Burnt Store Marina. Dave and Mely Gazer with a couple 29-inch gags caught while trolling in Charlotte Harbor 3 miles from Burnt Store Marina. Travis Thomas went out 60 miles with Capt. Bryan Ball and brought home a 48-inch black grouper that weighed 65 pounds. Rory Kuchenbecker caught his scamp 60 miles off Venice on an acid-wrapped Reaper rod. Christa Manos trying not to drop a big upper Harbor snook. Jana Waterworth caught and released this beautiful 24-inch Charlotte Harbor redfish while out fishing with her father, Jack. Steve S. caught and released this monster 46-inch snook on live bait at El Jobean. Sherry Hatt with her 38-inch bonnethead shark. Holding it like this, she’s lucky to have not been bitten. It’s much safer to keep one hand firmly behind the head. Lynn Saboe’s blue crab measured 8-7/16 inches tip to tip, and she thinks it might be a state record. Jeff Collier of Port Charlotte with a big redfish he caught and released while fishing from land at Boca Grande Pass. Nick caught and released his first bass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Charlotte gas stations offer cheapest fuel in Florida North Port High student tests positive for COVID-19 Wellen Park builders sue to stop de-annexation Florida bars to reopen through emergency order Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses The Screen Machine 941-879-3136 Overholt Metal Roofing 863-491-9400 Website First Choice Custom Cabinets 941-505-5570 Sliding Glass door repairs 941-706-6445 Escape Nails 4331 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 941-244-2332 Website A & R Quality Homes 7593 Hanchey St, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-1285 Larry's Plumbing Serving Sarasota County 120 Corporation Way, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-5796 Website John's Rescreening 941-883-1381 Pelicans and Flamingo's 758 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229 941-966-0600 Website Martini's Painting 941-766-0331 Website Find a local business
