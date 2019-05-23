Reader photos 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Becca Derosa with a jumbo-size Charlotte Harbor redfish she caught and released. Mike DeGrove with a 34-inch Peace River snook, which he revived and released after a quick photo. Amanda Black caught and released this 24-inch red from Papi’s dock in Gulf Cove. Bill Woodcock, a retired fire fighter from Niagara Falls, N.Y., caught this 19-inch lane snapper out of Stump Pass. Chris Garlasco hooked this 30-pound blackfin tuna on light snapper gear and had himself a true battle royale while out fishing with DJB Charters. Joe Sheaffer caught and released this trout at Blind Pass Beach. Capt. Bill Woodcock of Niagara Falls N.Y., with a nice tripletail caught off of Stump Pass. 12-year-old Aidan Keane from Colorado went fishing in his grandparents’ Riverwood pond and caught himself a Florida largemouth. 4-year-old Dante and 9-year-old Levi know where to find the redfish in Pine Island Sound. Sheila Smaltz caught and released this pretty redfish while fishing with Capt. Becca Derosa. This mangrove snapper Paula Williams caught ended up lightly fried later that night. Nycholas gets a hand from his big brother Paul in showing off the redfish he caught and released. 6-year-old twin Lennon and Logan Heck are a little excited to be on their first fishing trip with mom Katie. Laura Hoffman from Kenosha, Wis., with one of several redfish she caught and released in Charlotte Harbor while fishing with her father and stepmom. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Reader photos The life of a part-time tarpon god A week in the trenches … and the kitchen sink Oops: A broken law is a broken law, whether you meant to or not Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Find a local business
