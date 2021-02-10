Reader photos Feb 10, 2021 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Chef Tim Spain with a hefty Florida largemouth. Ron Rasmussen with a Bull Bay pompano. Minnesotan Britt Strum with a 16-inch mangrove snapper caught on Tremblay Reef. Joe Sheaffer seems to have figured out how to hook the sheepshead. Shawn Durrance of Bowling Green speared this monster black grouper 65 miles offshore. North Port resident Brian Hawley with his first goliath grouper, gently released and returned to its home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Nine-foot python captured in Englewood Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats -- For Here & Florida One killed, second injured in I-75 wreck Deputies: Teens arrested after weed deal results in shooting Sunseeker remains in limbo Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Craig's Perfect Turf Landscaping 19925 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-380-4062 Website Patriot Plumbing Corp of USA 17426 Abbott Ave, Port Charlotte , FL 33954 941-613-6785 Website Antonelli Auto & Tire 59 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-743-2777 Website Southern Design Living 2980 Placida Rd Unit D, Englewood, FL 34224 941-473-9803 Website Helgemo And Liou Pediatrics Www.heltemopediatrics.com 2040 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-4464 Website Best Blinds & Designs 136 S. McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223 941-525-8618 Website Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-624-5958 Website Florida Spa 2081 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-766-1801 Website Cooks Sportland 4419 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 941-493-0025 Website Advanced Orthopedic Center Office 1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-6262 Website Find a local business
