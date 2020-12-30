Reader photos Dec 30, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Joe Sheedy caught and released this redfish while fishing with Capt. Joey of Bucket List Charters out of Matlacha. Capt. Karl Butigian with a no-spot redfish he caught and released. Chef Tim Spain attempting to net some bait on the beach. Steve S. caught and released this beautiful black drum at El Jobean pier using a live crab. Ken Lathrope caught and released this snook with Capt. Billy Barton. Joe Sheaffer with a snook caught and released on a chilly morning. Kelly Brunning and her mom Carol Damron with a monster canal snook they caught and released. Erick Kennedy caught and released this nice bonita (or little tunny, or false albacore, or Euthynnus alletteratus) on Englewood Beach. He was using light tackle and was almost spooled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats -- For Here & Florida Muscle Car City to close Red tide gets worse to the south Column: Punta Gorda’s one-of-a-kind bakery is on the rise Long-time Gasgarth Ford dealership sold; employees to remain Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Grease Monkey 243 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-979-5290 Website Harbor Homes 41 Chailett Rd Ste 18, Rotonda West, FL 33947 941-698-1133 Website Paradise Family Healthcare 4133, 1101 S. Tamiami Trail, #108, Venice, FL 34285 941-488-2332 Website Barbara Mc Henry Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty 2825 Tamiami Trail, Suite a, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-833-1667 The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Habitat for Humanity Restore 1400 Ogden Road, Venice, FL 34285 941-493-0529 Website Absolute Blinds Etc Inc 2842 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-627-5444 Website June Poliachik & Michelle Brisendine Sun Realty 223 Taylor St 122, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-889-8721 Website Blind Spot 1312 Market circle , Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-743-2646 Website Helgemo And Liou Pediatrics Www.heltemopediatrics.com 2040 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-4464 Website Find a local business
