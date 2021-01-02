Reader photos Jan 2, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Joe Schon caught this 21-inch tripletail while fishing with friends near Englewood. Chef Tim Spain with a 6-pound, 14-ounce largemouth he caught and released at the Stick Marsh with Capt. Morris Campbell. Brandon Fadel of Birmingham, Mich., caught this 26-inch, 7-pound gag grouper in Charlotte Harbor befoer the season closed Jan. 1. Phil Schlueter caught this barracuda from his dock on Alligator Creek. Dr. Richard Coone II says there are plenty of sheepshead around Boca Grande. Steve S. caught and released this beautiful redfish at Boca Grande Pass on a live greenback. Ashley Little's cobia, caught off Sarasota. Ron Rohrback of Placida with a 27-inch gag caught in December. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats -- For Here & Florida Column: Punta Gorda’s one-of-a-kind bakery is on the rise Brothers involved in murder of homeless Arcadia man get no prison time Long-time Gasgarth Ford dealership sold; employees to remain North Port Police investigate 'road rage' shooting Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Cooks Sportland 4419 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 941-493-0025 Website Mike Douglas Plumbing 517 Paul Morris Dr A, Englewood, FL 34223 941-473-2344 Website Florida Clean Roof 1703 Cornwalls Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904 239-332-8636 Website Rita’s Italian ice & Frozen Custard 4255 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-764-6273 Website Kyle Kurtis Salon NP 1143 N Toledo Blade Blvd, North Port, FL 34288 941-251-2122 Website Blind Spot 1312 Market circle , Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-743-2646 Website Davis & Beyer Dental Health Professionals 1218 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-488-1075 Website June Poliachik & Michelle Brisendine Sun Realty 223 Taylor St 122, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-889-8721 Website Best Blinds & Designs 136 S. McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223 941-525-8618 Website Find a local business
