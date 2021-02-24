Reader photos Feb 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Michele Guilford with a PGI sheepshead. Britt Strum with a 17-inch Tremblay Reef sheepshead. Paul Stebing of North Port with a catch-and-release amberjack. Steve S. caught and released this beautiful snook on the El Jobean pier using live shrimp. Chef Tim Spain with a largemouth that went 10.5 pounds on the digital scale before it was released. David Gates of Punta Gorda caught this red grouper 40 miles out of Gasparilla Pass. David Awad of Bayonne, N.J., caught and released his first trout while fishing with his uncle. Sal Gagliardi caught and released this 32-inch canal snook. Bill Kerr caught and released this baby goliath grouper at Palm Island. Shaniah with a Lake Istokpoga speck (aka black crappie or speckled perch). Joe Sheaffer caught and released this slightly chilly Placida snook. Englewoodian Mike Fox had fun catching and releasing this AJ 30 miles out of Stump Pass. John Carpenter of Englewood caught this largemouth bass in a Venice lake. Bill Balogh caught this 23-inch smooth puffer off Stump Pass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'She was wearing her ring' - Dale Moss, Clare Crawley together again in Venice Winchester Ranch plan moves forward Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats -- For Here & Florida PCHS teacher quits over lack of respect for arts program North Port gets vaccine pop-up site Saturday at Suncoast Tech Center Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Westchester Gold & Diamonds 4200 Tamiami Trail F, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-625-0666 Website Florida Spa 2081 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-766-1801 Website The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Craig's Perfect Turf Landscaping 19925 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-380-4062 Website Antonelli Auto & Tire 59 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-743-2777 Website Harbor Homes 41 Chailett Rd Ste 18, Rotonda West, FL 33947 941-698-1133 Website Canoe Outpost 2816 NW County Road 661, Arcadia, FL 34266 863-494-1212 Website Total Air Solutions 1050 Corporate Ave, North Port, FL 34289 1-888-426-1770 Website Foot & Ankle Centers Of Charlotte County 3406 Tamiami Trl Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-639-0025 Website Maid Pro 1475 Collingswood Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-201-1460 Website Find a local business
