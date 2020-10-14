Reader photos Oct 14, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Body of missing Venice mom believed to be found in lake Charlotte County sheriff candidate banned from police department Friends celebrate the life of crash victim Automatic boat covers now allowed in Punta Gorda Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Marine Contracting Group 8260 Pascal Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-0221 Website Escape Nails 4331 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 941-244-2332 Website Precision Aluminum And Remodeling Inc Charlotte & Sarasota County 4417 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904 941-276-8449 Website Mccarthy Pools Inc 941-255-3300 Brewburgers Venice Island 525 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-2337 Website Drm Electrical Service 121 Triple Diamond Blvd, North Venice, FL 34275 941-480-0761 Teddy`s Handyman & Remodling Serving Charlotte County 941-629-4966 Dr Aluminum 502 Riverview Drive South, Nokomis, FL 34275 941-485-1520 Website Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-624-5958 Website Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning 941-525-3919 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.