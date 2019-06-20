Reader photos 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Langenberg family caught this barracuda with Capt. Bryan Ball. Nate with a tasty vermilion snapper (beeliner). Bob and Sallie Lumsden fished Rodman Reservoir with Capt. Sean Rush. In 3.5 hours, they caught and released 17 bass from 2 to 7 pounds. Bob and Sallie Lumsden fished Rodman Reservoir with Capt. Sean Rush. In 3.5 hours, they caught and released 17 bass from 2 to 7 pounds. Thomas with a dock snapper on Shell Creek. Chris Williams’ family visited from Polk County, so he took them out for a nice day on the Peace River. Ted Johnson caught and released this snook with the guidance of Capt. Matt Davie on his first saltwater fishing trip. Darry Platt, aka Jer Z Guy, caught this half a Spanish mack while trolling spoons off Boca Grande. 4-year-old Dante found this beautiful big redfish by Captiva Island. Ron Filipowicz’s first keeper red grouper was this 16-pounder. Dan Tricarico with a 15-pound red grouper. Jim with a 40-inch Harbor cobia. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News To braid or not to braid? Understanding why, how and when to use superlines Snook and red snapper too Stealing birds to tie flies Summertime dock fishing Hot fishing all summer long Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Find a local business
