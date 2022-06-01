Reader photos Jun 1, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Paul Stebing of North Port with an amberjack caught and released in the Gulf. Alex Benard caught and released this bowfin (aka mudfish, grinnel or dogfish, depending where you’re from). Rick Rogoski with a huge pinfish. Sam, visiting from New Hampshire with his girlfriend Maddie, caught and released this 24-inch snook in South Gulf Cove. Gavin came all the way from New Hampshire for this monster Boca Grande Pass mangrove snapper. Glen Cryan caught this trout while fishing with Ernie Tambasco. Jim Evans caught and released this cobia. Lynda Kirkham with her hogfish. Not every angler can hook a squid in Charlotte Harbor, but apparently Kathleen Granning can. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What’s been biting this week? Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
