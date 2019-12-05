Reader photos 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 7 Ashley and Lindsay with a pretty catch-and-release snook. Paul Stebing landing a barracuda that was later released. Some Venice Fishing Club members with a big haul of reef fish. Tom Cavanaugh of Kennesaw, Ga., came to visit his dad and caught and released this Gasparilla Sound snook. Rick Tinsky finally caught the “big one” (a fat black drum) on the El Jobean pier. PGI Fishing Club members Ron Topper, Joe Udwari, Marty McCaffrey and Jim Crawley had a good day reef fishing. Joe Sheaffer with a Gasparilla bonnethead shark. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Going batty Let's go cut a cabbage Who wants to be a teacher? Time to go ice fishing None for the guides Featured Businesses The Port Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website
