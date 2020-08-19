Reader photos Aug 19, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Billy Engel’s Manasota Key tripletail was his last catch before his unexpected death on July 27. Live every day like it might be your last, and be grateful for every moment. Nick Coffee with a snook that he was nice enough to let his dad Dave hold. Jimmy Esseo with a red snapper he caught while fishing with Capt. Ed Tapping before season closed. Eric and Janine James caught and released a matched pair of 24-inch redfish — his on a silver/chartreuse spoon and hers on a shrimp under a popping cork — south of Matlacha. Eric and Janine James caught and released a matched pair of 24-inch redfish — his on a silver/chartreuse spoon and hers on a shrimp under a popping cork — south of Matlacha. Angling With Adria and her thick Gulf of Mexico red grouper. Kent Laughlin caught and released this beautiful Englewood snook while vacationing from Fort Wayne, Ind. Billy Prummel IV caught a two-spot flounder at Mary’s Reef off Gasparilla Pass. Gavin caught and released his sunrise Manasota snook using plastics on an ultralight rod. Josh Paradiso caught and released this Charlotte Harbor snook. Steve Schwartz caught and released this 42-inch brute night fishing off Manasota Beach with a gold spoon. Kathy Gray with a 19-inch trout she caught and released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Police say North Port man performed lewd acts with children Police: Inmate stabs Charlotte County officer Police: Arcadia hotel clerk sexually assaults 12-year-old Punta Gorda principal, two Port Charlotte football players contract COVID-19 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Police say North Port man performed lewd acts with children Police: Inmate stabs Charlotte County officer Police: Arcadia hotel clerk sexually assaults 12-year-old Punta Gorda principal, two Port Charlotte football players contract COVID-19 Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses SWF Home Inspections, LLC 1930 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 941-800-2611 Website Englewood Lock & Key 1498 S McCall Rd Unit b, Englwood, FL 34223 941-475-2311 Steve's Roofing & Repair Llc Servin Charlotte & Sarasota Counties 941-625-1894 Real Bikes Englewood 445 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-445-7325 Website Marine Contracting Group 8260 Pascal Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-0221 Website Rocco`s Renovation & Repair 941-268-1885 Storm Twisters 941-626-8200 Dependable Drywall 941-235-4440 Orr's Mulching & Land Clearing 941-875-4198 Website Leroys Southern Kitchen & Bar 201 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-2489 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.